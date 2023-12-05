BTC/USD Forex Signal: Briefly Reaches 18-Month High Price

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

My previous BTC/USD signal on 28th November was not triggered as there was no bearish price action at the first touches of the two nearest resistance levels that day's BTC/USD Signals

Risk 0.75% per trade.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $37,666 or $37,316.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $38,659 or $39,371.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis two days ago that the price was continuing its wide, bullish consolidation. I was correct about this, but the levels I have were not useful.

The wide bullish consolidation is continuing, with the price briefly making a new 18-month high yesterday but failing to hold on to any meaningful gains.

I thought that it would take a daily close above $38,000 to trigger a truly strong bullish move and that seems to have been a good call as we have not had a daily close above that level in recent days.

Due to the long-term bullish trend and the bullish short-term price action, I will look for long trades in Bitcoin, with the market environment currently supporting such risk-on trades.

One approach could be going long after a daily close above $38,000 or the next resistance level at $38,659.

I also see the support level at $37,316 as likely to give a strong bounce if reached today, so that could be interesting for shorter-term traders, or swing traders using pullback trading strategies .

Regarding the US Dollar, there will be a release of Core PCE Price Index and Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time.

