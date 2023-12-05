Crude Oil Forecast: Continues To Look To OPEC

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The crude oil markets displayed signs of life on Wednesday, as they grappled with the repercussions of a prolonged downward spiral in prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil, in particular, exhibited a degree of resilience amid the ongoing turbulence.

As WTI Crude Oil embarked on a modest rally during Wednesday's trading session, it became apparent that the market was engaged in a bit of a dance, trading within a consolidation phase after a substantial sell-off. One ominous development looming on the horizon is the emergence of the so-called "death cross," a signal when the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average drops below the 200-Day EMA. Historically, this has been regarded as a bearish signal, but it is often criticized for being late in predicting market movements.

Investors' attention is fixated on the actions of OPEC, as the cartel contemplates the possibility of cutting oil production soon. The prevailing sentiment in the market suggests a potential shortfall in demand. However, if OPEC decides to trim production substantially, it has the potential to counterbalance the oversupply concerns, thereby lifting oil prices. Notably, the market has been stuck in a consolidation range spanning from $72.50 to $79 lately, and it seems poised to test the upper boundary of this range Markets Look Similar

Meanwhile, in the realm of Brent crude oil, a modest rally was also witnessed at the outset of Wednesday's session. The market's volatility is likely to persist, with the $84 level serving as a pivotal point of resistance. A breach beyond this threshold could propel Brent crude towards the $90 mark, ushering in a bullish trend. Conversely, a downward move may find support around the $78 level underneath.

The fate of the crude oil market hinges significantly on OPEC's decision-making process. A substantial production cut by the cartel could act as a catalyst for an upward breakout. Nonetheless, any failure of the market to respond positively to such a development would be cause for concern. It's essential to bear in mind that the market remains ensnared in a consolidation phase, necessitating caution and prudent position sizing.

Ultimately, the crude oil markets are navigating through treacherous waters, with the fate of prices entangled with OPEC's production decisions. The emergence of the "death cross" warrants vigilance, but it may not hold the sway it once did. As the market continues its consolidation, investors must tread carefully , poised to capitalize on any significant breakout that may lie ahead.

