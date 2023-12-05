Silver Forecast: Running Out Of Momentum?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver made an initial attempt to rally during Wednesday's trading session but faced a reversal as it breached the $25 level. In all honesty, this market seems to have raced ahead of itself, and it's not entirely surprising to witness some hesitation at this juncture.

This isn't to say that a further ascent is impossible, but the fact remains that the market has stretched itself thin. Even a decline to the $24 level wouldn't necessarily negate the bullish sentiment. Frankly, the exuberance in the markets has reached unprecedented levels, and a dose of reality appears long overdue. This is a move that I think even the bullish are out there expecting at the moment.

Taking a closer look at the gold market, it's grappling with a zone that has historically proven to be a formidable resistance level. Given this backdrop, it's highly probable that we'll witness more buyers entering the fray, propelling this market upwards. However, it's worth noting that the pool of potential silver buyers may be dwindling. Patience is key, and it would be prudent to await an opportunity in the form of a pullback. Even in the absence of a retracement, it seems rational to anticipate a period of consolidation as market participants digest the recent gains's All About Rates

In the grand scheme of things, if the bond market undergoes a reversal, there's a distinct possibility that silver will bear the brunt as U.S. interest rates climb. Silver has long demonstrated a heightened sensitivity to fluctuations in interest rates, exerting downward pressure on the precious metal. Additionally, concerns linger regarding industrial demand, which could wane amidst an economic slowdown. In essence, brace for volatility, a common feature in the inherently erratic and unpredictable silver market.

In the end, silver's recent rally, while impressive, has raised red flags regarding its sustainability. A step back or a period of consolidation seems warranted in light of the market's massive shot higher in such a short amount of time. While bullish prospects remain plausible, one must remain vigilant, especially given the potential repercussions of a bond market turnaround and dwindling industrial demand. As seasoned investors know, navigating the silver market demands an appetite for volatility and a knack for being very, very nimble. This is a market that can hurt you quickly, but also offers a lot of opportunities.

