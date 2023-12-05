S&P 500 Forecast: Defies Gravity

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 once again staged a rally during Wednesday's trading session, edging ever closer to the pinnacle of overall market highs and teasing the prospect of a complete breakout.

In all fairness, this market appears to have sprinted ahead of itself, making it somewhat challenging to adopt an overly aggressive stance.

The gains have been substantial, and even though we find ourselves in a season when investors are keen on delivering strong performance, it's crucial to acknowledge that markets cannot indefinitely sustain parabolic trajectories. A staggering 11% surge in just a few weeks is undeniably perilous territory.

Beneath the surface, the 4500 level looms as a formidable support zone, and it stands to reason that there will be buyers keen on entering the fray in that vicinity given time. However, it seems like we are witnessing a full-fledged "melt-up" phenomenon as we approach year-end, a time when Wall Street frequently succumbs to the allure of groupthink. Attempting to thwart this rally is an exercise in futility, and for those possessing nimble trading skills, initiating a long position may be an option. Nevertheless, at present, patience appears to be the more prudent course of action, as the market is undeniably expensive. Despite the remarkable momentum, the situation remains precarious, necessitating close scrutiny of the 10-year yield are Likely to Get Far Ahead of Themselves

The market has undeniably factored in the notion of the Federal Reserve stepping away from its tight monetary policies, which, as long as it holds true, will continue to propel stocks upward. However, there's an inevitability to the need for some profit-taking at some point. It is my anticipation that the market will persist in delivering pain to those betting against it, rendering short positions inadvisable by any measure. Ultimately, this market resembles a one-way street, and the real challenge lies in identifying pockets of value, should they emerge. In other words, you need to see this market pullback in order to offer potential trade.

With the“Santa Claus Rally” in effect, understand that the markets are likely to get far ahead of themselves in the near future. This is a market that I think you can take advantage of from time to time. This being said, I think that the market is one that is in a bit of an overexuberant situation, and people are going to get hurt soon. That being said, I am not shorting.





