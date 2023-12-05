Crude Oil Forecast: Markets Continues To Look To Upside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The crude oil markets experienced a noteworthy uptick during Thursday's trading session, coinciding with the pivotal OPEC meeting Crude Oil

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market exhibited bullish momentum on Thursday, signaling a potential breakout in the making. All eyes are currently on the ongoing OPEC meeting, with traders actively positioning themselves ahead of the impending announcement. The prevailing consensus suggests that OPEC is poised to reduce production, yet the burning question remains: To what extent will the cuts be implemented? The crude oil market has endured a relentless pummeling, primarily due to concerns surrounding a looming recession. However, if the current momentum persists, we may find ourselves rapidly approaching the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, a critical technical indicator.

Saudi Arabia is exerting significant pressure on the remaining OPEC members to curtail production, and it appears that their wishes will soon be granted. Under these circumstances, it seems only a matter of time before the markets embark on an upward trajectory. A breach above the 200-Day EMA could potentially pave the way for a resurgence towards the $89 mark. Although short-term setbacks may relegate us back into the consolidation zone, the prevailing outlook suggests that we are teetering on the brink of a significant breakout.



The Brent markets are also displaying signs of an impending breakout, as they collide with the upper boundary of the consolidation area. Given the potential production cuts, it stands to reason that upward pressure will persist.

However, it is abundantly clear that the market confronts a multitude of uncertainties. The specter of a recession looms as a persistent threat to crude oil, as diminishing demand remains a pressing concern. Consequently, the critical question revolves around whether OPEC's production cuts will suffice to enact a substantial turnaround.





Brent

For OPEC, the challenge lies in achieving a delicate balance-striving to sell crude oil while maintaining a reasonable price point to meet their budgetary needs. All factors considered, it appears that the crude oil market is evolving into a "buy on the dips" scenario, and my bullish stance on crude oil remains unwavering. Even in the event of a downturn from current levels, I anticipate that buyers will swiftly seize the opportunity . Thus, it is advisable to remain agile and adaptable in the face of potential market shifts, as we may be witnessing the dawn of a transformative trend.





