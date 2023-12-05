Silver Forecast: Dances Around Big Figure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver's overall bullish sentiment remains intact, but it's currently grappling with a pivotal obstacle at the $25 level, a significant psychological and round figure that demands our attention.

The silver market displayed relative tranquility in Thursday's trading session, with the $25 region hanging in the balance. This level has proven its importance on multiple occasions, and it wouldn't be surprising to witness a formidable struggle here. While the market continues to face challenges, there's a strong possibility that a "buy on the dip" sentiment will resurface over time. Notably, a shooting star formation emerged during Wednesday's trading session, underscoring the substantial resistance just above.

It's important to recognize that several external factors influence the silver market, with limited scope for the market to counteract them. Primarily, the movements in the bond markets play a significant role. Currently, the declining interest rates in the United States are favoring silver's pricing dynamics. Therefore, closely monitoring the 10-year yield is imperative, as any reversal and rise could exert considerable pressure on the silver market.



In this context, it's reasonable to expect short-term pullbacks, but they are likely to present buying opportunities, potentially down to the $24 level.

A breakdown below $24 would be a more significant concern. Presently, when assessing the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it's evident that we are nearing the oversold condition, though it appears somewhat stretched at the moment.

Additionally, industrial demand is another crucial aspect to consider. Silver plays a vital role in various "green technologies," and fluctuations in industrial demand can exert external pressures on the market. The current global economic uncertainties add to the complexity, leading to a scenario where the silver market faces pressure driven by interest rate dynamics and the desire to preserve wealth in an uncertain environment Are Likely

