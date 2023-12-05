Ethereum Signal: Builds Momentum In A Range

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Ethereum market exhibited a noteworthy rally during the trading session on Friday, making it clear that we are on the verge of a crucial test at the $2125 threshold.

This particular level has proven to be quite resilient, resisting previous attempts to breach it. However, should Ethereum successfully overcome this hurdle, it is poised for a significant upward surge. In this optimistic scenario, Ethereum presents an enticing prospect for investors, particularly when considering the robust support situated beneath it at the $1925 level. Adding to the intrigue, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is rapidly approaching this pivotal zone.

Broadly speaking, the Ethereum market is characterized by a persistent degree of volatility. Its performance is undeniably influenced by Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that typically holds sway over the entire digital asset landscape. Additionally, the United States' interest rates exert a pronounced impact on these markets, leading to a substantial inverse correlation between Ethereum and the 10-year Treasury yield. In essence, there are multiple factors at play, contributing to a considerable degree of market noise.

Given the current circumstances, we find ourselves in a state of uncertainty as to whether a breakout from this range is imminent. Nonetheless, our strategy remains clear – we should be inclined to "buy on the dips." Concurrently, Bitcoin appears determined to embark on its own breakout journey.

US Dollar Continues to Matter

The strength of the US dollar is another variable of significance within the market. Ethereum's valuation is denominated in US dollars, rendering it susceptible to fluctuations in the currency's value. A weakening US dollar tends to favor the Ethereum market, while a strengthening dollar could impede its upward momentum. On the day in question, the US dollar demonstrated a slight resurgence, suggesting that Ethereum may not be poised for an immediate breakout. Consequently, we must adopt a prudent approach, seeking value opportunities and keeping a watchful eye on external factors that may tilt the market in our favor.

Once Ethereum successfully breaches the $2125 threshold, it is highly probable that it will set its sights on the $2300 level above. To sum up, the Ethereum market is expected to persist in its characteristic state of volatility, presenting both opportunities and challenges for traders and investors alike.

Potential signal: I am a buyer of ETH @ $2125, which could happen this weekend? I would have a stop loss at $2030, and a target of $2300.







