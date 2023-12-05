Natural Gas Forecast: Shows Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The natural gas market opened with an upward gap on Friday, only to reverse its course and head lower. The current market dynamics reflect a persistent struggle to change direction and initiate a rally. However, we turned around in the middle of the session – showing how noisy this thing is. A crucial indicator to watch is whether we can surpass the highs of the previous two candlesticks, as this would signal a robust bullish trend. Presently, we find ourselves positioned along a significant uptrend line, with the market hovering around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, it's essential to acknowledge that several factors are influencing natural gas prices, contributing to its unpredictability.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started



This inherent volatility and sensitivity to weather conditions illustrate why retail traders may find the futures market challenging to navigate. The futures contract can be expensive, and market movements are often heavily influenced by weather patterns.

This is why I have personally chosen to engage in the ETF markets, where my position is currently hovering around the breakeven point. It's crucial to approach natural gas as an investment rather than a speculative trade. For those who have the option, trading CFD markets can provide lower leverage and offer a means to weather the current pullback. It's important to note that the recent rally had seen an impressive 40% increase, making the subsequent 50% Fibonacci level retracement a reasonable and logical development.

When examining this market, multiple factors come into play, suggesting that it could swing in either direction. The well-documented natural gas supply shortage in the European Union this winter is a prominent concern, casting a shadow over the continent's energy outlook. The situation in Ukraine also warrants close attention, as a considerable amount of natural gas is currently not reaching the EU. Conversely, in the United States, warmer temperatures have led to a drop in natural gas prices, with some traders seeming to believe that winter may never arrive. The surplus of natural gas supply has thus contributed to a decline in prices and Weather

In the end, the natural gas market is navigating a complex landscape influenced by various factors, from European supply concerns to weather-driven pricing in the United States. Given its sensitivity to external variables, this market may not be suitable for retail traders seeking short-term speculative gains. Instead, a prudent approach involves treating natural gas as an investment and considering alternative trading options, such as CFD markets, to manage risk effectively during periods of volatility and retracement.





Ready to trade Natural Gas Forex ? We've made a list of the best commodity broker platforms worth trading with.