Zangilan Is Hosting Panel Discussion With 60 Foreign Experts

On the fifth of December, a panel discussion was held in
Zangilan with the participation of 60 foreign experts representing
30 countries within the framework of the forum "Garabagh: Coming
Home after 30 Years, Achievements and Difficulties," Azernews reports.
Representatives of authoritative think tanks and academic
institutions from around the world took part in the panel
discussion organised jointly by the Institute for Development and
Diplomacy of ADA University and the Centre for Analysis of
International Relations, with the support of the State Committee
for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan.
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs
Fuad Huseynov delivered a welcoming speech at the first panel
discussion, which featured speeches by special representatives of
various territories liberated from occupation.
The panel discussion then began, moderated by Fariz Ismailzadeh,
Vice Rector of ADA University and Director of the Institute for
Development and Diplomacy.
Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts
of the East Zangazur Economic Region, and Emin Huseynov, Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (excluding Shusha
district) liberated from occupation, spoke at the discussion.
Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha
district Aydin Karimov and Special Representative of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District, which is part of
the East Zangazur economic region, Masim Mammadov also took part in
the event.
During the discussion, the foreign experts were presented with
information about the reconstruction and restoration works being
carried out in Garabagh, Azerbaijan's model in the process of
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, and their
questions were answered.
The second part of the panel was moderated by Farid Shafiyev,
Director of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations.
It featured presentations by ADA University Professor Gulmamed
Mammadov, Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Cabinet member Ismet
Kadic, Ethiopian Institute of Foreign Affairs Fellow Daraskedar
Tayen, Georgian Rondeli Foundation Fellow Shota Utiashvili,
University of South Wales England Professor Ali Warda and Jamestown
Foundation USA researcher Margarita Asenova
The panelists spoke about the global experience of the
repatriation process, community building and integration process in
the liberated territories.
After concluding the event with a question and answer session,
the participants visited the Zangilan village of Aghaly, where they
learned about the Smart Village concept. The guests were provided
with information on the five main components that were taken into
account during the implementation of the Smart Village pilot
project. It was noted that such a large amount of funding reflects
the process of building villages in Garabagh and the development of
Azerbaijan's economy.
