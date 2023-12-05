Explore Ganja's Architectural And Historical Gem

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
With a centuries-old history, Azerbaijan's Ganja city is an
incredibly artistic and architecturally rich city.
Shah Abbas Mosque is one of the most impressive architectural
gems in Ganja.
Not only is the building impressive on its own, but it also has
a long history and cultural significance that goes all the way back
to the 17th century.
The architectural masterpiece was designed by Sheikh Bahauddin,
a descendant of prominent poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.
Sheikh Bahauddin was also known as a natural scientist and
philosopher. He was one of the first to formulate the theory of
atoms.
The Shah Abbas Mosque is laid out in the form of a cube made of
red brick, traditional for Ganja. The thickness of the walls
reaches three meters.
The mosque consists of a prayer hall, divided into two halves
(for men and women) by a large screen, and small adjoining
rooms.
The windows are decorated with shabaka, a stained glass art.
Shabaka art is a wooden lattice of pieces of colored glass, held
together without glue or a single nail.
From the 11th-12th centuries, this art form was widespread in
cities such as Shaki, Shusha, Ordubad, Baku, Ganja, and others.
The mosque has a unique minbar made of different types of wood
but without a single nail. It is decorated with picturesque
miniatures. The mosque is crowned with a dome with a diameter of 17
meters.
Sheikh Bahauddin was an excellent astronomer, who applied his
knowledge in the construction of the mosque: at noon, the shadow
falling on the western wall disappeared, which indicated to the
Muslims the time of midday prayer.
Until now, Ganja residents check the time by the disappearing
shadow - the accuracy is absolute.
During the construction, the architect was guided by an accurate
calculation and a good knowledge of physics.
With its complex air channel, the Juma Mosque in Ganja was
heated only by one small stove.
This heating system operated until the first decades of the 20th
century.
Later, the Chokyak Hamam was built near the mosque, known as one
of the best caravanserais in Azerbaijan. There was once a market
square in front of the mosque.
In 1776, two minarets were added to the building of the
mosque.
There is the Javad Khan tomb, belonging to the last ruler of the
Ganja Khanate on the territory of the mosque.
A madrasah functioned for a long time at the mosque, where the
famous Azerbaijani poet and scientist Mirza Shafi Vazeh once taught
calligraphy.
One of his students was the educational writer, poet,
philosopher, one of the founders of national drama and literary
criticism, Mirza Fatali Akhundzade.
In 2008, thorough work was carried out to restore the historical
monument.
While visiting Shah Abbas Mosque, history buffs have a chance to
explore unforgettable holiday experience
If you're looking for a truly unique and unforgettable
experience, take a look at Shah Abbas Mosque.
