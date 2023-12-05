Azerbaijan And Armenia Have Radical Differences In Politics - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5.
There are radical
differences in the politics of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Deputy
Director of Trend News Agency, head of Turkic World media platform,
political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told ARB 24 TV channel,
Trend reports.
He noted that due to the lack of a unified line in domestic
policy, contradictory opinions are expressed both among the
Armenian society and its political elite.
"The lack of a unified foreign and domestic policy in Armenia is
due to the fact that the Armenian authorities are chasing different
political sponsors," Hafizoglu added.
VIDEO:
