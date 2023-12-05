               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan And Armenia Have Radical Differences In Politics - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (VIDEO)


12/5/2023 8:11:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. There are radical differences in the politics of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, head of Turkic World media platform, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told ARB 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

He noted that due to the lack of a unified line in domestic policy, contradictory opinions are expressed both among the Armenian society and its political elite.

"The lack of a unified foreign and domestic policy in Armenia is due to the fact that the Armenian authorities are chasing different political sponsors," Hafizoglu added.

