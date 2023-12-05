               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
France Tries To Create Regional Tension By Arming Armenia - Co-Chairman Of Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship Group


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. France is currently trying to create tension in the region by arming Armenia, Co-chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, a representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Türkiye's Grand National Assembly, MP Shamil Ayrim told Trend .

He noted that Armenia is a puppet of France.

"Colonial France was driven out of Africa, now it is looking for an arena to gain new confidence. It is using Armenia for this purpose. France also worthlessly supported Armenia in the second Karabakh war, which ended with Azerbaijan's victory. France and Armenia must wise up. If they want war, they should know that Azerbaijan is a strong country with solid economy, smart politics, and a powerful army. In this regard, all their plans are doomed to collapse," Ayrim added.

