France Tries To Create Regional Tension By Arming Armenia - Co-Chairman Of Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship Group

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. France is
currently trying to create tension in the region by arming Armenia,
Co-chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary
friendship group, a representative of the ruling Justice and
Development Party in Türkiye's Grand National Assembly, MP Shamil
Ayrim told Trend .
He noted that Armenia is a puppet of France.
"Colonial France was driven out of Africa, now it is looking for
an arena to gain new confidence. It is using Armenia for this
purpose. France also worthlessly supported Armenia in the second
Karabakh war, which ended with Azerbaijan's victory. France and
Armenia must wise up. If they want war, they should know that
Azerbaijan is a strong country with solid economy, smart politics,
and a powerful army. In this regard, all their plans are doomed to
collapse," Ayrim added.
