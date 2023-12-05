Kazakhstan Supports Azerbaijan's Initiative To Prevent Shoaling Of Caspian Sea - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Kazakhstan
supports Azerbaijan's initiative to prevent shoaling of the Caspian
Sea, said Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during the meeting
of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow,
Trend reports.
"The Caspian Sea is a unique ecosystem object and its condition
directly impacts nature and life in the coastal countries.
Therefore, our common task is to ensure its environmental safety,"
he said.
The minister added that this problem concerns all region
countries without exception and requires coordinated, timely, and
effective action.
"On the initiative of President Kazakh Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, by
the end of this year, Kazakhstan will create a research institute
to study the Caspian Sea. Its activities, first of all, will be
aimed at studying the problems of shoaling of the Caspian Sea. We
also fully support Azerbaijan's initiative to form a five-party
working group on Caspian shoaling with the involvement of relevant
specialists and scientists," he said.
Nurtleu also emphasized the importance of the initiative of the
President of Turkmenistan, announced at the 78th session of the
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78), to involve UN
institutions in the process of studying this problem.
