Turkmenistan Follows Kazakhstan, Backs Up Azerbaijan's Proposal On Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Turkmenistan
supports Azerbaijan's initiative to establish a five-party expert
group on the Caspian Sea, said Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid
Meredov during the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian
littoral countries in Moscow, Trend reports.
"We consider it expedient to involve scientific forces in its
work, to form discussion platforms, possibly in the format of
conferences, round tables and similar events. It is especially
important to involve in this process researchers and specialists
dealing with water management issues in the Caspian basin," he
said.
Meredov noted that the Caspian Sea level decrease is one of the
most urgent problems that requires close study and attention.
He added that only in the last 25 years the sea level has
dropped by almost two meters, which is a worrying figure reflecting
a negative tendency.
At the same time, referring to the issues of improving the
situation, the minister emphasized that a detailed study of such a
phenomenon as the decrease in the volume of water in the Caspian
Sea will make it possible to understand its nature and,
consequently, to develop measures to prevent and mitigate its
consequences.
"If this requires additional legal instruments, Turkmenistan is
ready to prepare a draft of the relevant five-party document for
further discussion with littoral countries," Meredov said.
