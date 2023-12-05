Azerbaijani And Egyptian Defense Ministers Hold Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The visit of
Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to Egypt
to participate in the international defense exhibition EDEX 2023
continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .
Within the framework of the visit, Zakir Hasanov met with
Egyptian Defense Minister Colonel-General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.
At the meeting with the participation of the Ambassador of the
Republic of Azerbaijan to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, the sides
discussed the current state and prospects of development of
bilateral cooperation in military and military-technical spheres,
as well as other issues of mutual interest.
