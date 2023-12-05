               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani And Egyptian Defense Ministers Hold Meeting (PHOTO)


12/5/2023 8:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The visit of Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to Egypt to participate in the international defense exhibition EDEX 2023 continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .

Within the framework of the visit, Zakir Hasanov met with Egyptian Defense Minister Colonel-General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.

At the meeting with the participation of the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of bilateral cooperation in military and military-technical spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel













MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search