Kuwait Committed To Confront Climate Change Challenges - SCPD Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), Dr. Khaled Mahdi stressed Tuesday that Kuwait, as an oil producing country, is committed to obligations in facing the climate change challenges, including commitments to reach Carbon neutrality in 2060.

Speaking to KUNA during partaking in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28 UAE), Mahdi stressed that Kuwait's commitment is an indication of its cohesive role in the international and global organization to combat climate change.

Having the UAE organizing COP28 is a clear evidence of the importance of the climate change issue to the Gulf Cooperation Countries and its effect of climate on various areas of the world, Mahdi added.

He pointed out to the vision of His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in reaching Carbon neutrality by 2060, especially with major projects in this field within Kuwait's development plan and the Sustainable environment program.

Such projects includes, producing electricity from renewable energy, protecting environmental areas, building smart and green residential cities, as well as oil sector projects represented in producing electricity using solar energy such as (Sidrah 500) project.

Kuwait is keen in improving its environmental performance to become one of the leading countries in this field despite environmental and climate challenges, the Kuwaiti official concluded. (end) skm