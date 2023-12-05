KUNA's Pavilion At (Our Media Role 2) Exhibition Highlights The Agency's Role In Media Arena

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Mubarak Al-Anazi

KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) pavilion participating in (Our Media Role 2) exhibition, organized by Department of Media at the College of Arts in Kuwait University, highlighted the efforts and role of the agency in the local, regional and Arab media arena.

KUNA pavilion showcases the services and training courses provided, as well as the multiple publications produced by KUNA, such as (Kuwait in Memory of Days), (Kuwait .. The State of Constitution), (The Simplified Linguistic Guide for Journalist), (Kuwait the Capital of Islamic Culture 2016) (KUNA Lens), KUNA kids magazine and others.

More than 240 governmental and private entities and a number of embassies in Kuwait participating at the exhibition. (end)

