Princess Basma Inaugurates Women's Bazaar In Ma'an

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, Chairman of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of the Jordanian Badia, opened on Tuesday the "Winter Al-Mouna" bazaar, which was organized by the Women's Empowerment Unit in the Municipality of Eil in Ma'an.The opening of the bazaar, in which 27 associations from various regions of Southern Badia participated, comes within the framework of inspecting and supporting the projects of women in the governorate.Princess Basma was briefed on the works and products of the participating associations, which reflect the nature of the region in particular and the nature of Jordanian society in general, and included handicrafts, embroideries, heritage and ceramic works, natural soap, aromatic plants, sewing works, and other handicrafts and heritage.Director of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of the Jordanian Badia Jamal Fayez said during the opening that the associations are a development incubator for the southern regions through these projects and bazaars, which display the results of the associations' work, stressing the importance of participation in empowering women economically and socially to take their role in bringing about the desired development.He stressed the need to support these associations to enable them to become leaders and a model to be emulated in the Jordanian Badia regions, noting that the bazaar is a marketing window for the associations' products that are commensurate with the relative advantages of the Ayl region.Fayez explained that the fund, with the close follow-up of Princess Basma, is keen to give the human cadres working on projects and associations the utmost care and attention, in terms of training and qualifying them as well as developing their capabilities and potential from the administrative and technical aspects.During the visit, Princess Basma was also briefed by the members and heads of associations about the economic feasibility of their projects, and the extent to which these projects contribute to serving their members and local communities, especially by providing job opportunities, developing the local community, improving living conditions, and benefiting from the comparative advantages available in the region.On the sidelines of the bazaar, Princess Basma honored several employees of the Municipality of Eil, in appreciation of their distinguished efforts in serving the people of the region, while she received a memorial shield from the municipality.