Ooredoo Group to Host 2023 Capital Markets Day (CMD)

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Qatar, 4 December 2023



Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (QSE: ORDS) (“Ooredoo”) announces the details of its 2023 Capital Markets Day.



This virtual event is scheduled on Wednesday 06 December 2023, from 10:00 am to 13:00 Doha time. The executive leadership team will present the latest updates on Ooredoo’s strategy, while interacting directly with the investment community. As such this event is only for investors and analysts.



This year’s Capital Markets Day is continuing around the 2022 theme “Upgrade your world – Upgrade your portfolio”. The virtual event is an opportunity to be updated on the progress against our strategy; outlook on growth areas as well as the solid return profile and sustainability of the company.



To attend, investors are requested to pre-register here:



The agenda and webcast details will be made available prior to the event on the Ooredoo website





Capital Markets Day presenters include:

Name Title Topic

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo MD and Group CEO

Group Business overview and strategy

Rene Werner Group Chief Strategy Officer Towers

Mirko Giacco FinTech Chief Executive Officer Fintech

Abdulla Ahmad Al Zaman Group Chief Financial Officer Value creation: strong financial position & sustainable business

Vikram Sinha President Director and CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison





