Ooredoo Group to Host 2023 Capital Markets Day (CMD)

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Qatar, 4 December 2023
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (QSE: ORDS) (“Ooredoo”) announces the details of its 2023 Capital Markets Day.
This virtual event is scheduled on Wednesday 06 December 2023, from 10:00 am to 13:00 Doha time. The executive leadership team will present the latest updates on Ooredoo’s strategy, while interacting directly with the investment community. As such this event is only for investors and analysts.
This year’s Capital Markets Day is continuing around the 2022 theme “Upgrade your world – Upgrade your portfolio”. The virtual event is an opportunity to be updated on the progress against our strategy; outlook on growth areas as well as the solid return profile and sustainability of the company.
To attend, investors are requested to pre-register here:
The agenda and webcast details will be made available prior to the event on the Ooredoo website
Capital Markets Day presenters include:
Name Title Topic
Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo MD and Group CEO
Group Business overview and strategy
Rene Werner Group Chief Strategy Officer Towers
Mirko Giacco FinTech Chief Executive Officer Fintech
Abdulla Ahmad Al Zaman Group Chief Financial Officer Value creation: strong financial position & sustainable business
Vikram Sinha President Director and CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
MENAFN05122023006633014413ID1107538576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.