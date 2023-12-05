Empowering Bharat: TiE Bangalore and Algorand Foundation Unite for Web 3.0 Advancements

(MENAFN- PR HUB) The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore and the Algorand Foundation have announced a joint initiative aimed at decentralising the web and advancing the Semantic Web of Things. This partnership leverages the strengths of both organisations to further the reach and impact of blockchain initiatives in India.



The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and networking platforms among startups, investors, and industry experts across Blockchain, Web 3.0, and verticals through webinars and in-person events. It also seeks to create opportunities for the startups & enterprises focusing on the Web 3.0 & Blockchain technology to get access to hands-on workshops as well as Thought-leadership reports. The joint initiative also intends to create academia-industry connects & assist focused startups.



TiE Bangalore, with its experience in incubation and entrepreneurship promotion, has an established platform to engage startups, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals. Leveraging TiE's network combined with Algorand's blockchain operations can further the reach and impact of blockchain initiatives.



About TiE Bangalore:



TiE Bangalore, a not-for-profit venture devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries and stages, has a global reach with a local focus. Its efforts lie in its five foundational programs – Mentoring, Networking, Education, Funding, and Incubation. With 60 chapters worldwide, TiE's vision is to connect rising entrepreneurs with seasoned innovators and leaders in the ecosystem, guiding startups through growth and creating value in communities.



About The Algorand Foundation:



The Algorand Foundation's mission is to enable an inclusive, decentralised, and borderless global economy at scale, based on the Algorand blockchain technology. The Algorand Foundation, India, in collaboration with TiE Bangalore, aims to capitalise on each organisation's respective strengths to catalyse the competence and capacity needed for India to become a global leader in Web 3.0 and Blockchain Technologies.







