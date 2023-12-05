Youth Ministry, JHCO Join Forces In Volunteer Campaign For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Youth, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), organized a volunteer campaign in support of Gaza, involving volunteers from youth centers and JHCO's volunteer team, "Sand," to mark International Volunteer Day.Minister of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi, while participating in the campaign, underlined that volunteering represents a societal value and a humanitarian message ingrained in Jordanian society, underscoring the ministry's commitment to instilling the values of volunteerism among young people through various programs, including camps and activities across all governorates.Nabulsi highlighted that fostering the culture of volunteering and encouraging individual and institutional volunteer efforts for sustainable development is a key objective.He noted the significance of the Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work, initiated by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as a means of unifying volunteer efforts and promoting the principles outlined in the Jordanian Volunteer Charter.The minister commended the collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in implementing volunteer programs and campaigns.During the campaign, participating youth engaged in sorting and packaging food, medical supplies, and clothing parcels at the JHCO's warehouses in the Al-Ghabawi area.