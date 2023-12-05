Jordan, Spain Explore Strategies For Bilateral Advancement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, in a meeting with Spanish Ambassador Miguel de Lucas on Tuesday, delved into bilateral relations and strategies to bolster cooperation across various domains.Head of the committee Khaldoun Hayna remarked, "Jordan values Spain's political stances in support of our positions on the Palestinian issue, showcasing your humanitarian approach when such voices are rare globally."He stressed that His Majesty King Abdullah II has always warned about the urgency of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, underlining the peril of denying Palestinian rights.Jordan, he stated, stands unwaveringly by the Palestinians until they achieve their rightful claims on their national territory, particularly the establishment of an independent state.Hayna highlighted the robust and longstanding ties between Jordan and Spain, tracing back to the founding kings, underscoring the need to fortify these relations across all sectors.Spain's historical positions on Arab affairs, noted Hayna, have consistently earned respect, explaining that Spain has been one of the nations earnestly seeking a just solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.Hayna also highlighted Jordan's backing for Spain's endeavors to facilitate tangible progress in Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations, aiming for a just solution ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.The ambassador echoed the sentiment, characterizing the Jordanian-Spanish relationship as historic and emphasizing Spain's commitment to strengthening economic ties.He commended Jordan's role, led by King Abdullah, in fostering regional security, and stability, and advocating for peaceful solutions to various crises.Regarding regional developments, the ambassador reiterated Spain's support for a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, aligning its political stance with that of Jordan.