PM, USAID Administrator Emphasize Strategic Partnership And Development Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 5 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Tuesday welcomed United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and an accompanying delegation.During their meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the robust nature of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, lauding the vital support provided by USAID for the Kingdom's development.Khasawneh highlighted USAID's contributions to various development programs across vital sectors that benefit Jordanian society, and the agency's support for implementation of modernization paths and reform projects, as well as addressing economic challenges and the burden of refugees.Outlining Jordan's strategy to enhance economic and financial stability, the Prime Minister spoke about the completion of the seventh review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but acknowledged the adverse impact of the war on Gaza on economic activity, especially the tourism sector.The Prime Minister reiterated Jordan's call for an end to the aggression against Gaza and its advocacy for a political solution leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza according to the two-state solution.Khasawneh highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's involvement in international efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.For her part, Power reaffirmed Jordan's status as a strategic partner for the US, underlining its key role in maintaining regional security and stability and thanking the Kingdom for hosting refugees and providing them with a dignified life.She emphasized the transparent and credible nature of cooperation and partnership between Jordan and USAID in implementing development projects and programs, expressing a mutual willingness to further cement the partnership, which is pivotal in enabling Jordan to address economic and developmental challenges.She also underscored USAID's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.