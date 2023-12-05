Death toll from mining tragedy in South Africa climbs to 13

(MENAFN) In a devastating turn of events, the death toll from a mining tragedy in South Africa has climbed to 13, following a fatal incident involving an elevator last week. On November 27, an industrial elevator carrying 86 workers to the surface at Impala Platinum's platinum mine in Rustenburg suddenly plummeted around 200 meters (650 feet) down the kilometer-deep shaft.



The immediate aftermath saw the loss of 11 lives on the same day, as the elevator tragically failed during the routine transport of workers after their shift. Unfortunately, the toll continued to rise as a twelfth worker succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The latest victim, the thirteenth casualty, passed away on Sunday.



Impala Platinum has reported that 50 workers remain hospitalized, with eight of them in critical care. The mine operator, in collaboration with the South African government, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into what has been described as a highly unusual and tragic incident.



The mine, located in the northern city of Rustenburg, held the distinction of being the world's largest platinum producer in the previous year. South Africa, meanwhile, maintains its position as the leading global platinum-producing country.



In response to the heart-wrenching incident, Impala Platinum has declared a day of remembrance on Wednesday. During this solemn occasion, the company plans to release the names of the workers who lost their lives, honoring their memory and acknowledging the profound impact of the tragedy on the mining community.

MENAFN05122023000045015682ID1107538452