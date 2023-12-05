Kuwait Amir Rep. Heads Delegation At GCC-Turkey Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, headed on Tuesday the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the GCC-Turkey Summit.

Conferees explored GCC countries' solid bonds with Turkey, means of expanding mutual cooperation and examining prospected coordination in new sectors.

They also examined regional issues, the dangerous developments in Gaza, continuing infringments on the Palestinians' territories and their sanctities, while emphasizing the necessity to double the efforts to reach a just and comprehensive settlemment to this fateful issue.

The two sides have also discusses plans on how to cope with common challenges. (end)

