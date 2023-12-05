Moscow’s heavy snowfall leads to troubles in transportation on roads, flights

(MENAFN) The Russian capital, Moscow, is grappling with the aftermath of heavy snowfall, leading to significant disruptions in transportation on roads and flights in and out of three major airports. The snowfall, which commenced on Sunday and continued overnight, has added an extra 23 centimeters (nine inches) to already substantial snow levels in Moscow, as reported by deputy mayor Pyotr Biryukov. To address the situation, approximately 135,000 people and 18,000 pieces of equipment have been deployed for snow-clearing efforts.



The challenging weather conditions have resulted in numerous incidents, including nearly 200 trucks getting stuck in the snow within the past 24 hours, requiring assistance from road traffic workers, according to the Moscow transport department. The impact has extended to air travel, with 53 flights delayed and five canceled on Monday morning across three of Moscow's four airports. Sheremetyevo airport, located north of the capital, experienced the majority of delays, while Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports to the south also faced disruptions. In contrast, Zhukovsky airport southeast of the city reported flights departing from Moscow on schedule.



Additionally, heavy snowfall and extremely low temperatures, reaching below -50 C (-58 F), have been reported in the Siberian region of Yakutia. The neighboring region of Magadan anticipates similar frigid temperatures in the coming days. The adverse weather conditions pose significant challenges to daily life and transportation infrastructure, requiring concerted efforts for snow removal and safety measures.

