The ISO 22301 Documentation Kit Has Recently Been Re-Introduced By The Global Manager Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global Manager Group is happy to announce the re-launch of an ISO 22301 Documentation Kit with detailed additional content. Re-launched ISO 22301 documentation kit contains more than 165 editable MS Word files and these editable documents address all the elements of the business continuity management system. The readymade document templates can be used as a ready reference tool to accelerate the documentation process for BCMS certification.



The ISO 22301 BCMS Documentation Kit includes the ISO 22301 Manual with 10 chapters and 04 annexures for business continuity management system requirements, BCMS Procedures with 19 mandatory procedures for various requirements as well as technical reviews of the business continuity process, ISO 22301 BCMS Policies document with 09 policies on the business continuity management system, Exhibits includes 07 exhibits templates that cover all the details, Standard Operating Procedures document consist of 13 SOPs in editable formats that required for defining standard operations as per Codex guidelines, Readymade Formats with 58 blank editable sample forms, Job Description, ISO 22301 Audit Checklist with more than 350 sample audit questions based on all the BCMS requirements and Document Compliance Matrix, it takes care of all the sections and sub-sections to get better confidence as well as improve the system.



The user/ ISO 22301 consultants can modify readymade templates as per their working system and they can create their documents for quick ISO 22301:2019 certification. Procedures and formats provided in the document kit can help in fine-tuning the processes and establishing better control over business continuity practices. Documentation kit saves much time and costs in document preparation. The editable ISO 22301 documents for BCMS give value for money to customers and payback is very low. The ready-to-use templates in .docx format will provide accuracy in the documentation process.



The documents are written in simple English as well as prepared in .docx format and accessible with MS Word 2007 and later versions. The BCMS Documents are user-compatible, easy to learn and easy to use. All documents are designed under the guidance of an experienced ISO 22301 consultant. User-friendly and easy to learn, which minimizes excessive work. Defines the baseline system that satisfies requirements for ISO 22301 as well as covers business continuity management system principles. To learn more about the ISO 22301 business continuity management system Documentation Kit, visit here:



Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management systems, food safety systems, information security systems as well as occupational health and safety management systems. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, HACCP – Codex Document, etc. Global Manager Group has become a leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit:



