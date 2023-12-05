Sports Leader Narinder Dhruv Batra Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Pickleball Courts At GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 04, 2023: GD Goenka Group's iconic flagship school, GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, proudly announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge dual Pickleball courts, a landmark achievement and the first of its kind in Delhi NCR. The introduction of Pickleball, a fast-paced and dynamic international sport, marks a significant step in fostering a culture of sportsmanship and global athleticism within the school community.



The inauguration was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, a distinguished leader in the world of sports, who served as the Chief Guest for the occasion. Mr Batra has been an influential figure in promoting sports in the country and has played a pivotal role in developing various sporting disciplines in India.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the introduction of Pickleball at GD Goenka Public School, Mr Batra stated, "I am delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion. Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, providing a unique and engaging experience. By embracing such international sports, schools contribute significantly to the holistic development of students, fostering teamwork, discipline, and a passion for physical fitness."



Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, expressed his vision for the school's sporting initiatives, saying, "At GD Goenka, we believe in providing our students with diverse opportunities for growth and development. The addition of Pickleball courts is a testament to our commitment to offering a well-rounded education that goes beyond academics. We are confident that this facility will inspire our students to explore new horizons in sports and lead active, healthy lifestyles."



Pickleball, known for its accessibility and adaptability, is a sport that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy. The new courts at GD Goenka Public School are built to international standards, ensuring a world-class experience for both, beginners and seasoned players.





About GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj



Celebrating three decades of academic excellence, GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, is a premier educational institution committed to providing a holistic and nurturing environment for students. With a focus on academic leadership, character development, and a wide range of extracurricular activities, the school aims to prepare students for success in an ever-changing world.





About Mr. Narinder Dhruv Batra



Mr. Narinder Dhruv Batra is a renowned sports administrator who served as a member of the International Olympic Committee and the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). He also served as the President of the Indian Hockey Federation and the President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India. His leadership has played a crucial role in promoting and developing sports in India.

