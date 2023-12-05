Registration For“Data Panel” Event Held By Kapital Bank Has Started

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we previously reported, Kapital Bank and SUP has been jointly holding events dedicated to one of the most relevant subjects of these days - databases. Registration has started for the next event of the project in“Data Panel” format, which will last until the end of the year. The event, which will take place on December 7, will be attended by a local and international expert group of 8 people. During the event, participants will be able to address the speakers with questions and receive valuable recommendations in the format of a discussion panel.

The event will consist of two panels with various topics related to sustainable databases:“Building Scalable Data Infrastructures” and“Machine Learning & Data Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges”.

Kapital Bank's data analytics expert Buğra Şen, who has more than 8 years of experience in implementing database projects that meet strategic goals in the banking sector, will take part in the event as an international expert. He is an author of a wide range of projects that include the development of natural language, image and sound processing models, as well as“Churn”,“Propensity” and revenue forecasting models.

Nail Najafov, functional head of the analytical expert center of Kapital Bank, is also among the speakers. He received a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in Business Administration. Nail Najafov spent most of his career as a head of the Settlement Division at Azericard LLC, as well as a Head of Budget and Planning Division at AzerGold CJSC.

Another speaker of the event, Sadig Mammadov, has more than 8 years of experience in the field of data. He worked as an engineer and team leader at such local leading telecommunications companies as Bakcell and Azercell, then continued his activities at PASHA Holding. Currently, he is a Functional leader of Kapital Bank's Data Technology Expert Center.

Speaker Rinat Maksutov has worked for 10 years as a technology consultant for companies such as Accenture and BCG. He is currently working at PASHA Holding as a Head of Data Technology Department.

The panel discussion will also be attended by Vusal Mammadov, Head of Data Programs and Products at Azerconnect LLC; Samir Rustamov, Professor at the Faculty of Data Technology and Engineering at ADA University; and Aydin Ismailov, Head of Data Management and Quality Department at Azerconnect LLC.

To participate in the event, you must register at the following link: . The project, which has a limited number of registrations, along with gaining new and interesting experience in the field of allocation and managing big data, also gives participants an opportunity to communicate and share experiences with both database professionals and people interested in this field.

The event will take place on December 7 at 19:00 at The Landmark Hotel Baku-Rotunda Hall, located at 90A Nizami Street.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit , for Birbank card order visit .