Registration For“Data Panel” Event Held By Kapital Bank Has Started

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we previously reported, Kapital Bank and SUP has been
jointly holding events dedicated to one of the most relevant
subjects of these days - databases. Registration has started for
the next event of the project in“Data Panel” format, which will
last until the end of the year. The event, which will take place on
December 7, will be attended by a local and international expert
group of 8 people. During the event, participants will be able to
address the speakers with questions and receive valuable
recommendations in the format of a discussion panel.
The event will consist of two panels with various topics related
to sustainable databases:“Building Scalable Data Infrastructures”
and“Machine Learning & Data Analysis: Opportunities and
Challenges”.
Kapital Bank's data analytics expert Buğra Şen, who has more
than 8 years of experience in implementing database projects that
meet strategic goals in the banking sector, will take part in the
event as an international expert. He is an author of a wide range
of projects that include the development of natural language, image
and sound processing models, as well as“Churn”,“Propensity” and
revenue forecasting models.
Nail Najafov, functional head of the analytical expert center of
Kapital Bank, is also among the speakers. He received a Bachelor's
degree and a Master's degree in Business Administration. Nail
Najafov spent most of his career as a head of the Settlement
Division at Azericard LLC, as well as a Head of Budget and Planning
Division at AzerGold CJSC.
Another speaker of the event, Sadig Mammadov, has more than 8
years of experience in the field of data. He worked as an engineer
and team leader at such local leading telecommunications companies
as Bakcell and Azercell, then continued his activities at PASHA
Holding. Currently, he is a Functional leader of Kapital Bank's
Data Technology Expert Center.
Speaker Rinat Maksutov has worked for 10 years as a technology
consultant for companies such as Accenture and BCG. He is currently
working at PASHA Holding as a Head of Data Technology
Department.
The panel discussion will also be attended by Vusal Mammadov,
Head of Data Programs and Products at Azerconnect LLC; Samir
Rustamov, Professor at the Faculty of Data Technology and
Engineering at ADA University; and Aydin Ismailov, Head of Data
Management and Quality Department at Azerconnect LLC.
To participate in the event, you must register
link: .
The project, which has a limited number of registrations, along
with gaining new and interesting experience in the field of
allocation and managing big data, also gives participants an
opportunity to communicate and share experiences with both database
professionals and people interested in this field.
The event will take place on December 7 at 19:00 at The Landmark
Hotel Baku-Rotunda Hall, located at 90A Nizami Street.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages.
for a consumer loan visit , for Birbank card
order visit .
