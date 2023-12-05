Caspian Region Plays Big In Vouching Energy Security In Eurasia - Kazakh FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Caspian
region has a special role in ensuring energy security and
transportation accessibility on the Eurasian continent, Kazakh
Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian
littoral states in Moscow.
"Today, the Caspian region is rapidly developing and has
enormous potential. Our mutually beneficial partnership is built on
trusting political dialogue, robust trade and economic links, and
cultural and humanitarian ties. Over the past three decades, a
robust legal framework has been established, the legal status of
the Caspian Sea has been defined, and effective mechanisms of
interaction are in place at all levels. The Caspian region has a
unique role in guaranteeing Eurasian energy security and transit
accessibility," the minister said.
According to him, Kazakhstan continues to improve its
transportation infrastructure, including the ports of Aktau and
Kuryk.
"In 2022, the volume of cargo transiting through the
aforementioned ports increased 2.5 times, reaching 1.5 billion
tons. This operation will help to enhance the corridor's capacity
to 500,000 containers by 2030," stated the minister.
Murat Nurtleu expressed satisfaction with Kazakhstan's good
growth dynamics in mutual commerce with coastal states.
"It reached $19 billion in the first 8 months of this year," he
told reporters.
As the Foreign Minister stated, enormous opportunities exist for
the continued growth of investment partnerships in agriculture,
petrochemicals, health care, tourism, and engineering.
"Taking this opportunity, I want to assure you once again that
Kazakhstan is always in favor of strengthening and deepening the
five-party cooperation," the minister concluded.
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.