Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Bestowed With More Powers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The powers of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) are being expanded, Trend reports.
This was reflected in a proposed modification to the law "On the
Central Bank," which was debated today in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
According to the draft, the CBA will license, regulate, and
control the activities of payment organizations, electronic money
organizations, payment system operators, and other financial market
participants in order to safeguard the stability and sustainability
of financial markets.
The draft was placed to a vote and passed in the third
reading.
