Mine Clearance - One Of Most Difficult Tasks Facing Azerbaijan, Former Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. One of the
most challenging tasks facing Azerbaijan in the restoration of its
liberated territories is the demining of all landmines, former US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend .
"Getting rid of all the mines without knowing their locations,
without having maps, might take 50 years. So, the task, in my view,
is to create new cities, ensure the safe return of people to their
former places of residence, demine these areas, and restore a
secure environment after removing all the mines. It's a significant
challenge," said Bryza.
He noted that implementing all these plans is quite challenging
as multiple processes are happening simultaneously.
"While former IDPs are returning to their native lands, the
construction of road and municipal infrastructure continues. And
then you need to create good living conditions. Grocery stores,
schools, hospitals, dining facilities - all of this needs to be
built simultaneously with the return of people, which can pose
coordination challenges," he added.
On December 5, high-ranking state officials, foreign analysts,
and members of international think tanks arrived in Zangilan.
Made up of 60 persons from 30 different countries, they will
take part in a conference called "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30
Years: Achievements and Challenges".
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.