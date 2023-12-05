Int'l Community Should Provide More Support To Restoration Of Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands - UK Professor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. The
international community should show more interest in helping
Azerbaijan restore its liberated territories, professor of
International Relations at the University of St. Andrews in the UK
Rick Fawn told Trend .
"Foreign aid should include demining, which we know is an
extremely serious problem, as a huge number of mines have been
found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. This should attract
attention from both an economic and humanitarian point of view.
Demining of all territories will be a long-term process," the
professor noted.
He also emphasized that the reconstruction being carried out in
Zangilan district is admirable.
"Azerbaijan has big plans. We hope that upon completion of the
recovery and reconstruction work, new conditions will be created in
the territories liberated from occupation for people who have been
deprived of access to this region for decades," the professor
added.
The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and
representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on
December 5.
They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming
after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation
includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.