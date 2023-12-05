Prime Minister: Romania Stands By Ukraine Until It Defeats Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that Romania has stood and will stand by Ukraine until it defeats the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Romania Journa , according to Ukrinform.

"Romania has stood and will stand by Ukraine until it defeats the Russian Federation. Romania has learned lessons from its relations with Russia a long time ago. We know the Russian nation and the system of aggression very well," Ciolacu said following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and the commitment to work together as NATO members to strengthen security and energy stability in the Black Sea region.

According to the Romanian government's press service, Ciolacu and Blinken also discussed the role that Romania could play in rebuilding Ukraine.

As reported, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu believes that Ukraine's allies should stand firmly on the side of Kyiv to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from winning.