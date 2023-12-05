Russia Controls Large Part Of Marinka, But UAF Not Retreating - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent weeks, Russian troops have been slowly advancing through the ruins of Marinka, resuming their offensive in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on X , citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.

Russia now likely controls most of the built-up area. However, Ukrainian forces remain in control of pockets of territory on the western edge of the town.

Marinka has been on the front line since 2014. With a pre-war population of 9000, it is comprehensively ruined - drone footage suggests that the vast majority of buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Russians injure two civilians inregion overnight

Russia's renewed efforts against Marinka are part of Russia's autumn offensive which is prioritising extending Russia's control over the remaining parts of the Donetsk Oblast - highly likely still one of the Kremlin's core war aims.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 333,840 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to December 5, 2023, 1,030 of them in the last day.