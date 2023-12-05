Zelensky Presents Golden Heart Awards To 39 Volunteers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented the presidential Golden Heart awards to 39 Ukrainian volunteers.

The decree to that effect has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the decoration was awarded for a significant personal contribution to the provision of volunteer aid and the development of the volunteer movement, particularly while ensuring the defense of Ukraine, protecting the safety of the population and the interests of the state in connection with Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and overcoming its consequences.

Volunteers from different parts of Ukraine were presented with Golden Heart awards.

The International Volunteer Day is marked each year on December 5.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine