State Customs Committee Foils Attempt To Smuggle Gold Bars Into Azerbaijan


12/5/2023 7:21:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

Three Azerbaijani citizens arriving on the Abu Dhabi-Baku flight were subjected to personal inspection, Officers of the Main Customs Department of Air Transport of the State Customs Committee foiled an attempt to smuggle gold bars into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

During the inspection, 25 gold bars with a total weight of 985.51 grams were found hidden from customs control.

