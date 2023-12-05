State Customs Committee Foils Attempt To Smuggle Gold Bars Into Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Three Azerbaijani citizens arriving on the Abu Dhabi-Baku flight
were subjected to personal inspection, Officers of the Main Customs
Department of Air Transport of the State Customs Committee foiled
an attempt to smuggle gold bars into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State
Customs Committee.
During the inspection, 25 gold bars with a total weight of
985.51 grams were found hidden from customs control.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107538413
