White House's Bias And Foul Play Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Azerbaijan newspaper
Just a few days after a high-ranking US official asked the
President of Azerbaijan to normalize relations and received a
positive response to the request, the US continues its campaign of
lies and slander against our country. Leaving aside the ludicrous
lack of memory and staring at the wall while talking, the state led
by President Biden is now experiencing serious psychological
consequences and displaying a similar style in its foreign policy.
The lack of a systematic approach, state interests being sacrificed
to those of lobbying, psychological aggression and, simply put,
political blindness of the administration of a President who cannot
control himself have further increased.
With criminality and corruption in its public administration at
the highest level in the world, this country's activities are
focused on securing dividends for political and business circles.
Although partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy supply of
Europe, stability in the Middle East and global security does meet
US interests, the corrupt nature of the administration pushes it to
enmity with Baku.
The fact that the Biden family has created a global corruption
network and been officially charged with drug addiction and rape,
as well as the fact that White House officials have been exposed
for having been financed by lobbying organizations, senators and
congressmen with a proven track record of receiving bribes from
foreign companies, show the true face, essence, morality and, most
importantly, the direction of US activities.
This is not the first and clearly not the last demonstration of
the bias and foul play of the White House against Azerbaijan, given
Washington's gloomy history, which was rests on a foundation of
genocide of local peoples, has caused the extermination of tens of
millions, the collapse of dozens of states and the start of
numerous wars...
US blames Azerbaijan for restoring its territorial
integrity
It is not the first time an article biased against Azerbaijan
and targeting the country's leadership has been published in“The
Washington Post”, one of the main mouthpieces of the insidious
policies of US political circles. Every time Azerbaijan achieves a
success, the State Department masterminds attacks against our
country in“The Washington Post” and similar media outlets.
The reason for an increase in the number of such attacks from
the United States in recent months has been Azerbaijan's liberation
of its lands from occupation and the end of Armenian separatism in
Karabakh. The Biden administration cannot come to terms with the
restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its entire territory
and is therefore trying to exact the Armenians' revenge against
Baku. The hearings reminiscent of an absurd theater in the European
subcommittee of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs
Committee last month, the US Senate's adoption of the“Armenia
Protection Act of 2023” on the basis of false information from
anti-Azerbaijani, corrupt and Islamophobic senators at the
instigation of the Biden administration, and the re-enactment of
the notorious Section 907 are all evidence that the White House
cannot come to terms with Azerbaijan's restoration of its national
rights.
To be specific, the US is blaming Azerbaijan for restoring its
territorial integrity, cannot put up with the independent policy of
President Ilham Aliyev and, therefore, orchestrates such an ugly
campaign against him. The article published in“The Washington
Post” is yet another manifestation of this policy.
The fact that the bias of the United States against Azerbaijan
has reached this level is actually quite understandable. The point
is that, as is the case with France, American political circles
have corrupt relations with the Armenian lobby. For this reason,
the Biden administration is under the strong influence of the
Armenian lobby and has become a toy in its hands.
“Crazy old man” in US,“head of a criminal family” in
the world...
Former US President Donald Trump made a pre-election confession:
“We are fighting against a corrupt government apparatus, a corrupt
judicial and legal system, a fraudulent election process, and the
media which have become a tool in the hands of fraudsters. We will
eliminate them all by getting the upper hand.” However, Trump could
not do it because he was facing a huge criminal network, an immense
corruption machine, the state apparatus.
There have been quite a few US presidents in American history
who have been accused of corruption, bribery and other crimes. More
precisely, there has been no US president who was not subjected to
this accusation!
During the years of Joe Biden's administration, however, these
accusations have become even more widespread. Most interestingly,
whereas Biden's predecessors mostly accepted bribes through
intermediaries, Biden receives illegal payments directly himself
and through his family – without any reservations, in larger
amounts and continuously. There is an abundance of information
about the corrupt dealings of the Biden family, especially his son,
on the Internet.
Just like the natives of Sheki, the US media have a habit of
giving every famous person a nickname. Over the decades, Biden has
also received a number of nicknames, the most famous being a“crazy
old man”. It is the only nickname attributed to him now. This is
what US newspapers call their president. However, the world media
describe Biden not as a“crazy old man” but as the“head of a
criminal family”.
Biden“decorates” the headlines of the world media not only with
his mental condition, mysterious behavior, yet another official
protocol blooper he seems to commit every day, but also with the
crimes of his family and himself.
The Bidens have a“rich” criminal background and current
criminal activity. The criminal“pearls” of this family can easily
emulate the crimes of the notorious mafia bosses and drug
lords.
There are hundreds of thousands of references, indisputable
facts and undeniable pieces of evidence about this in global media
resources. These facts also include crimes such as immoral conduct,
rape, pedophilia, and domestic violence, which show the real nature
and moral abomination of the US administration.
Most notorious US criminal comes from the Biden
family
We will not refer to what is written or said about the Biden
family. We will only focus on legal investigations and
investigative materials. For example, Joe Biden's son Hunter, who
has already received the title of“the most notorious criminal” in
the United States, has been charged under at least 20 articles of
the Criminal Code.
Hunter, the son of Joe Biden, who was US vice president during
the administration of Barack Obama, earned millions of dollars in
illegal funds through influence lobbying in Ukraine. For example,
he embezzled 3-5 million dollars from“Burisma Holdings”, the
largest independent gas producer, over five years. At the same
time, using his influence opportunities in the United States, he
acquired tens of millions of dollars under a loan agreement. As a
matter of fact, he threatened and blackmailed all parties involved
in the process. When the illegal actions of Biden's son, who became
a true nightmare for Ukraine, became part of the public domain, the
Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, opened a criminal
case against Hunter.
At this point, the“Godfather”, the father Biden, intervened in
the process. As a result of a blackmail of the Ukrainian
leadership, he succeeded in having the prosecutor general
dismissed.
Hunter Biden, who also targets secret laboratories in Ukraine,
“helps” medical company“Metabiota”, which cooperates with the
contractor of the US Department of Defense“Black & Veatch” on the
research of pathogens, to conclude a multi-million dollar contract
with the US government through illegal influence lobbying. It is
officially reported that the amount of money in illegal circulation
is close to 50 million dollars. When the fact is revealed, the
investigation is taken over by the US Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI). However, after the intervention of Joe Biden,
the information known to the investigation is hidden. After some
time, investigation materials are thrown into the archive as with
“top secret”.
In order not to be left alone in the face of Russia, the
Ukrainian leadership submits to the blackmail of the Biden family,
ignores Hunter's illegal income of tens of millions of dollars,
which paves the way for a continuation of this criminal activity...
This is how Vice President Biden and his family destroy Ukraine's
financial resources and economy...
Years later Biden, already in the status of president, begins to
destroy the centuries-old statehood and independence of Ukraine,
pushing it to war, getting it defeated and displacing millions of
Ukrainians from their homeland...
This time, however, it wasn't only about the damage done to
Ukraine, it was about the growing illegal income of the Biden
family...
The father and son earned tens of billions, not tens of
millions, and this will last at least until January 2025...
5 million in bribes sent to the Bidens from
China
Biden's son, who has earned billions, is not anyone with a
particularly bright mind or qualification. He openly admits to
having been a drug addict and living on the streets. For example,
Hunter, under the influence of drugs, gives his broken computer to
a computer repair shop in Delaware. This is where facts about his
other crimes are revealed. The information shared with US media
suggests that there are authentic bank documents showing that the
Biden son received millions of dollars from Chinese companies.
Bank records show the transfer of 4.8 million dollars over the
course of 14 months from the Chinese state-owned company“CEFC
China Energy” to Hunter Biden's company“Hudson West” and“Owasco”
law firm.
As a result of an investigation by James Comer, chairman of the
House of Representatives Oversight Committee, it was revealed that
in 2019, Hunter Biden received 250,000 dollars from Chinese
investor Li Xiang Sheng to facilitate the latter's communication
with his father, Joe Biden.
Drug addict presidential son faces up to 25 years in
prison
The emails found on Hunter Biden's laptop revealed other crimes
too. Based on 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails and more than
2,000 photos found on the laptop of Hunter Biden, who used his
father's political influence in his foreign business dealings, he
was also suspected of engaging in illegal drug trafficking and
attracting women to prostitution.
Hunter, the son of President Joe Biden, is currently charged
under three additional counts of perjury when purchasing a firearm.
This is the first time in American history when a child of an
incumbent president has been prosecuted.
All three of the latest charges stem from Biden's lying on
federal records when he bought firearms while he was a drug addict.
He stated that he did not use or depend on drugs, although he was
in fact actively using cocaine at the time. According to court
documents, Hunter purchased a Colt gun at a Delaware gun store in
October 2018. US federal law makes it a crime to possess a firearm
while using drugs. The statement of the Department of Justice says
that if found guilty, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in
prison.
Correspondence and photographs found on Hunter's laptop and made
public by Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani confirm the
involvement of Biden's son in criminal activities related to drug
trafficking and attracting women to prostitution. A number of media
outlets have published photos showing Hunter engaging in group sex
and drug use.
Another fact that emerged from the emails was that US President
Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, admitted to spending the 20,000
dollars allocated for his daughter's education on alcohol, drugs
and prostitutes. Correspondence between Biden and his personal
bankers reveals that in December 2018, he took 20,000 dollars from
his daughter Macy's college savings to spend on drugs and
prostitutes in just one month. At that time, it was reported that
Hunter had only 44 cents left in his personal account.
The media reported citing documents from the US Treasury
Department that bank investigators suspect Hunter Biden in
connection with a“sex trafficking network in Eastern Europe” and
forging checks for payments to prostitutes.
It should be noted that the film“My Son Hunter” about the
scandalous life of Joe Biden's son has already been released. The
film represents a description of Hunter's life, his relationship
with his father, corrupt business dealings and a depraved
lifestyle. This is how“Daily Mail” introduced the film to its
audience:“Warning! This film contains images of, drugs, money
laundering and nepotism.”
Rape accusation from Joe Biden's daughter
Another source of embarrassment for the Biden family was the
fact that Hunter had an intimate relationship with his brother's
widow after the death of his elder brother Bo Biden from cancer.
This relationship was never denied by the family... There are other
undeniable facts related to father Biden himself...
Back in 1993, Senator Joe Biden was accused of rape by his
former staff member Tara Reed. In order to exonerate himself, Biden
said that he was suffering from dementia and did not remember the
incident. This is how the act of sexual harassment in the office of
the US Senate was covered up.
But the biggest scandal of the Bidens is related to domestic
violence... Biden's daughter Ashley is also a drug addict and
regularly applies to rehab clinics for treatment of her addiction.
41-year-old Ashley forgot her diary under the mattress in her ward
at a“Palm Beach” drug clinic, and someone named Aimee Harris, 39,
found it and sold to the media for 40,000 dollars.
“Fox News” widely discusses the confessions in the diary. US
President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley says in her diary that when
she was a child,“my father and I shared a shower, which was
probably not right move”.“Fox News” analyzed the disgusting facts,
accused the American leader of depravity and demanded the
intervention of the police.“Taking shower with your own daughter?
If this is not an attempt at pedophilia, this is certainly a reason
for the arrival of the police.”
In her diary, the president's daughter says that drugs brought
her to the point of bankruptcy...
Biden also has a brother who is not far
behind...
Joe Biden regularly met with his son's business partners from
China, Mexico, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other countries, invited
some of them to the White House, and even gave them the vice
president's official plane.
Biden's brother Jim is also an active member of the family's
criminal network. He also goes around the world in the status of
Biden's brother, offers his services and ensures the interests of
foreign countries and companies in the United States in exchange
for hundreds of millions of dollars.
An incident that happened to Israeli professor Gal Luft, who
accused US President Joe Biden's family of corruption, shows that
this family is governed by mafia laws.
Thus, Gal Luftwas detained by Cypriot police at the request of
the United States in February 2023, released on parole but later
disappeared, violating the conditions of parole. His current
whereabouts are unknown.
After his arrest, the professor immediately said that he had
become a victim of political persecution of the United States
because of the information he had about Biden son's and brother's
corrupt dealings with Chinese business circles. The American
newspaper“New York Post” published a 14-minute video of the
professor with further accusations. According to Luft, in 2019 he
provided evidence to FBI and the Department of Justice. The meeting
took place secretly in Brussels.
Luft was supposed to show these materials to the committee of
the lower house of the American Congress, but he never managed to
do that because he was arrested in Cyprus. The commission made
assurances that despite being wanted, the professor remains a
potential witness.
Congress begins Biden's impeachment for family
crimes
Let us emphasize again that all these are official and legally
based facts, some of them are former president D. Trump's
confessions and ones raised in US media. Following the statement
two days ago by Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of
Representatives of the US Congress, we believe that the topic has
also reached its logical conclusion.
“The impeachment of President Joe Biden is just a necessity.
This necessity is related to the fact that the President and his
administration have obstructed the investigation of the Biden
family members,” the speaker said, adding that the issue of Biden's
impeachment could be considered in Congress in the coming
weeks.
Johnson noted that several congressional committees were working
to find evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family. At the same
time, he said that the Biden administration was trying to conceal
“thousands of pages of evidence”.
No comment...
A country that distinguishes people based on the color
of their skin cannot be a“cradle of democracy”
A state with a corrupt government apparatus and leaders
shamelessly calls itself the“cradle of democracy”. What kind of
democracy can we talk about in a country where people are
discriminated based on the color of their skin? It is possible to
reveal a sufficient number of facts about flagrant violations of
human rights in the United States. For example,“Occupy Wall
Street!”, Ferguson and Baltimore events and other facts confirm
that people in the United States are not allowed to raise their
protest voices.
The“democracy” of this country confirms that journalists,
bloggers, lawyers and human rights champions can face pressure of
all forms and shapes. For example, journalist and activist Daniel
McGowan was arrested for criticizing the Federal Bureau of Prisons
in the Huffington Post. The suffering unleashed on Julian Assange,
the founder of the“Wikileaks” website, and Edward Snowden, a
former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency, is clear
evidence of how cruel the White House is to its opponents.
Moreover, Washington silences the media and human rights
organizations that defend Assange and Snowden with all the means at
their disposal.
They show that one of the White House's favorite tools to
silence its critics is detention, although American presidents seem
to overshadow human rights champions in terms of the eloquence of
their speeches. The pressure being put on former president D. Trump
also indicates the lack of political pluralism in America and
illegal actions of the democrats against their political
opponents.
America's bloody and tragic democracy
And this country hypocritically declares that it is one of its
main priorities to spread values such as freedom of speech and
human rights throughout the world. But the farther the US
“democracy” is from a true democracy in its own territory, the more
bloody and tragic are its attempts to take control of the
post-Soviet space and Eastern geography with myths of“freedom” and
the“democracy” it has brought to the Eurasian region. Regardless
of how the White House calls itself, the reality and, most
importantly, the wars it has brought to the world under the guise
of“exporting freedom” show that the United States has robbed
people of their right to sovereignty and choice.
The revolutions and coups that have taken place in different
parts of the world in recent decades are also projects of the
United States. Coups are staged in these countries with the plans
of Soros and USAID, civil confrontation is encouraged, but if this
doesn't work, direct military aggression is used.
As is known, the State Security Service of Georgia has recently
released a statement about the planned toppling of the country's
government through civil unrest and violence. It is clear from the
information that USAID is the organizer of attempts to overthrow
the government in the neighboring country. Although this
organization has the word“development” in its very name, it has
been proven a number of times that USAID is actually engaged in
disruptive activities in the countries it operates. In many
countries of the former Soviet Union, the name of this organization
has always been associated with overt interference in political
processes, attempts at staging coups, radical orientation of young
people, etc.
There is no need to prove or conduct an in-depth analysis to see
that the US is actually conducting a policy of expansion and
neo-colonialism under the guise of“democratization” and“fighting
terror”. Every bomb exploded in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq,
every person killed there is the result of US“democracy”. Abu
Ghraib and Guantanamo prisons will remain in history as“symbols”
of US democracy. People were tortured in the most brutal ways just
because they were Muslims, just like in Hitler's Germany. With its
imperialist policies, the United States is a country that has
created and maintained the tradition of robbery and racketeering in
politics.
The plans for wars between Israel and Palestine, Ukraine and
Russia, accompanied by human tragedy and the destruction of entire
settlements, were developed directly in the Pentagon and the
Central Intelligence Agency, and approved by the White House. In
particular, the fact that the United States instigated the war in
Ukraine in order to weaken Russia shows how hypocritical Washington
is. In this war, Ukraine has been destroyed, its population has
dropped to 20 million, but the US, which tries to portray itself as
a peace-loving state, has never called for an end to this war. On
the contrary, it continues to stick to a provocative position. In
recent months, the United States has been busy preparing
international public opinion for the division of Ukraine. After the
military campaigns launched in Vietnam, Korea, Latin America and
Afghanistan with slogans such as“supporting the freedom of their
people”,“supporting democracy”,“fighting terrorism”, the US,
which left those countries at the mercy of fate, changed its
position by 180 degrees when it saw that its goals in the
Ukraine-Russia war were not being fulfilled. Today, the Biden
administration is gradually preparing global public opinion for the
inevitability of Ukraine's defeat with statements being made at
various military and political levels.
US media are leader in spreading fake news
Let's go back to“The Washington Post” article though. First of
all, everyone from ordinary citizens to the president of this
country admits that the US press has become a biased and slanderous
platform. Even former President Donald Trump admits that the US
media are the world leader in spreading fake news. Donald Trump has
repeatedly appealed to US citizens and global population, urging
them not to believe the US media.
The fact that the well-known article of“The Washington Post”
was written in an office of the US State Department with an order
received from above also confirms what Trump said.“The Washington
Post” itself is not a free media, it is a provocation mechanism
that keeps alive the tradition of hurling dirt on different
countries, peoples, social and political figures, and
businessmen.
The newspaper, which maintains the traditions of Soros and acts
as a mouthpiece of destructive politics, allegedly criticizes
democracy and human rights and freedom of speech in Azerbaijan. In
fact, the Biden administration shows that it cannot come to terms
with the independent policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who has
liberated Karabakh, speaking the language of“The Washington Post”,
and therefore organizes such ugly campaigns and publications
against the head of our state. This is disrespect and insult not
only against President Ilham Aliyev, but also against the people
and state of Azerbaijan in general.
At the same time, those in the White House are worried about the
exposure of the anti-Azerbaijani network the US has created,
financed and is using against our state and people, in particular
“Abzas Media”, which is a clear example of it. But it is clear that
the purpose of the authors of this article is not exactly what they
have touched upon. Their actual goal is to cast a shadow over the
successes of the victorious Azerbaijani state and undermine the
reputation of our country.
A reminder to the media of the country where human rights and
democracy are violated the most: a person living in a glass house
shouldn't throw stones at others. We can talk a lot about the dark
side of US democracy.
Why does the US view the demand of justice as a
crime?
In recent decades, international sociological survey centers
have studied the traditional opinion in nearly 200 countries.
“Which country do you consider your enemy?” For many years, the
most popular answer remains the same: USA!
Citizens of more than 150 countries put the United States in the
first place and those polled in up to 30 countries put the United
States in the second place...
The whole world considers the USA its enemy...
US citizens also consider their administration to be their
biggest enemy...
The US is known in the world as a black symbol of wars,
recession, crisis – all evil deeds...
The US has become a symbol of evil...
The“world gendarmerie” of the last century is the“world
escort” of this century...
The White House should not forget that it is itself – the United
States of America – that needs democracy more than anyone else in
the world today.
The world, the target of an insidious experiment by the dark
administration of the White House – a handful of corrupt criminals,
rapists and drug addicts – now demands JUSTICE, JUSTICE, JUSTICE
from the United States!
The demand of justice may be irritating for the despotic and
corrupt administration of the United States, but it is not a crime
at all!
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107538410