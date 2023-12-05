Israeli military engages in "aggressive operations" in Khan Younis

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has declared it is engaging in "aggressive operations" in southern Gaza while broadening its ground activities in the area.



As the army progresses in the north and east of Khan Younis, it has announced that civilians can no longer utilize Salah Al Din road, a crucial evacuation route.



"The road constitutes a battlefield, so it is extremely dangerous to go there," army representative Avichay Adraee stated in a post on X.



After approximately two months of conflict, officials have reported that the death toll in Gaza is approaching 16,000.



As of Monday afternoon, a representative from the Gaza Health Ministry disclosed that a total of 15,899 individuals have lost their lives in Israeli air strikes. Notably, 70 percent of the victims consist of women and children.



The situation is compounded by the fact that thousands are currently missing, with many believed to be trapped beneath the debris of buildings that have been destroyed during the ongoing hostilities.

