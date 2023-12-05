GCC Stocks Under Pressure

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were under pressure as traders could remain cautious. The focus could increasingly turn to US economic data while the Federal Reserve’s meeting draws closer. Developments in oil markets could also remain a source of risks for stocks in the region.

The Dubai stock market resumed trading but recorded a negative performance after a long period of stagnation. Traders could remain cautious as price corrections could dominate global markets. Performances among individual stocks were mixed with real estate and several banks pulling the market down.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to record some volatility and could be on the decline if price corrections continue after a period of uncertainty. Oil markets could remain a source of concern for traders in particular as uncertainty around the impact of production cuts on prices remains.

The Qatari stock market extended its price corrections for a third day in a row. However, the market could react to the changes in energy markets where a rebound could support sentiment. At the same time, uncertainty and volatility in energy prices could weigh on stocks.

The Saudi stock market could come under pressure after a rebound that lasted more than a month as traders could increasingly move to secure their gains. Saudi stocks could also react to the developments in oil markets as some uncertainty remains regarding the implementation of production cuts. However, the local economy continues to see a strong performance from the non-oil sector which could help maintain the current uptrend.





