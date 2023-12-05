XS.com Unveils Global Sponsorship for Traders Fair in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced its position as the Global Sponsor of the Traders Fair in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. FINEXPO is organizing this highly anticipated event, which will take place on 9th December 2023 at the Adora Luxury, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Traders Fair, widely acknowledged as a premier event in the financial world, serves as a meeting point for industry experts, traders, and financial institutions, fostering a day of meaningful networking, learning, and recognition.

XS.com, the Global Multi-Asset Broker, takes pride in being a pivotal supporter of this event, further solidifying its commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration within the financial community.

Hanna Chung, Country Manager for XSin Vietnam, expressed her enthusiasm about the sponsorship, stating:

"We are thrilled to be the Global Sponsor of the Traders Fair & Awards in Ho Chi Minh City. This event serves as a dynamic platform for industry leaders and enthusiasts to converge, exchange ideas, and celebrate achievements in the financial sector. Vietnam holds a special place in our commitment to empowering traders and investors with innovative tools and resources, and we eagerly anticipate contributing to the success of this prestigious event".

As a Global Sponsor, XSis poised to contribute to the Traders Fair's success actively. The multi-award-winning broker will provide invaluable insights and engage with participants by showcasing its cutting-edge solutions and services. This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with professionals and exchange industry expertise by exploring collaborative ventures that drive progress within the dynamic financial landscape.

Shorena Jejeia, CEO of FINEXPO and organizer of the Traders Fair in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, also expressed excitement about the sponsorship, stating:

"We are thrilled to announce that XS.com, a prominent market leader in the Fintech and financial services industry, has joined us as our esteemed Global Sponsor. The Traders Fairs are a series of financial events running since 2018 across Asia and Africa - our summits aim to foster awareness and promote the culture of implementing the latest financial technology across the globe while emphasizing the importance of safe and responsible investing and trading practices."

The Traders Fair & Awards in Ho Chi Minh City promises an enriching experience for attendees, featuring insightful seminars, engaging panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to the financial industry. XSextends a warm invitation to all participants to visit its booth at number M24, interact with its representatives, and discover the latest financial technology advancements the company offers. The company is dedicated to creating a collaborative and informative environment that enhances the overall experience of all attendees.

As the Global Partner, XSwill have a prominent presence throughout the event, showcasing its comprehensive services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.

The award-winning broker is proud to feature distinguished speakers who will share their insights and expertise during the event.

Hanna Chung, Country Manager for XS- Vietnam, will hold an educational and informative presentation about "The Importance of Domain Name for Modern Business - The Example of Elon Musk & X.com."

XShas been joining exhibitions worldwide since the start of the year, including in the UAE, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Bahrain, South Africa and Jordan. The team will continue its global road trip to Oman.





