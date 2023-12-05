Decoding The Unseen: Alexandr Korol Unveils Centuries

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

On November 25, Alexandr Korol, acclaimed author of "Alternative History", has released a captivating video on his YouTube channel wherein he unravels the mysteries of the“Matrix of God”, also recognized as“Sacred Geometry” or the“Philosopher's Stone”. Drawing connections between biblical verses from the Revelation of John, Korol has successfully decoded the profound geometric nature underlying the text.

Throughout centuries, the most brilliant minds in science have sought a singular formula capable of explaining the intricacies believed to underpin the very fabric of our world. Eventually Alexandr was able to decode the enigmatic Matrix.

Having devoted over 13 years to decrypting and comprehending the true essence of sacred writings of the evangelists, Korol explored evidence within icons and theological illustrations, ultimately affirming the authenticity of the Matrix.

The Matrix is constructed through the intricate interplay of Platonic solids, DNA, the 12-hour clock, the hypercube representing the fourth dimension, and other elements found in our world.

This revelation not only bridges the gap between ancient texts and modern understanding but also establishes a foundation for potential breakthroughs in the realms of philosophy, theology, and science.

Alexandr Korol is a modern scientist, philosopher and writer. He has dedicated 15 years of his life to studying world order and society, and has written extensively on these topics. In fact, he is so prolific that he managed to write 10 books in just one year. His works are not mere stories but rather reflections on existence and morality.