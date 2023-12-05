               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC-Turkey Summit Kicks Off In Doha


12/5/2023 7:18:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The scheduled GCC-Turkish Summit kicked off in the Qatari capital on Tuesday.
The State of Kuwait delegation at the summit is headed by the Representative of His Highness the Amir, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
tm



MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107538350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search