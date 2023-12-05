GCC-Turkey Summit Kicks Off In Doha

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The scheduled GCC-Turkish Summit kicked off in the Qatari capital on Tuesday. The State of Kuwait delegation at the summit is headed by the Representative of His Highness the Amir, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) tm

