Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3125424 DOHA -- The 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has kicked off in the Qatari capital. Kuwaiti delegation is headed by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

3125447 DOHA -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani says the 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council has taken place in the shadow of the unprecedented and dangerous tragedy and humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people.

3125429 RAMALLAH -- Up to 50 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in raids launched by Israeli occupation warplanes on the Gaza Strip during the last hours.

3125428 MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Gulf on Wednesday, heading to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to discuss with leaders of the two countries the Mideast conflict. (end)



