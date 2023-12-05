White House expects Israel to refrain from targeting ‘no-strike’ regions in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the White House stated its expectation that Israel would refrain from targeting regions in southern Gaza designated as "no-strike" zones, facilitating the safe relocation of Palestinian civilians during Israeli military actions.



Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, mentioned that the Biden administration engages in daily discussions with Israeli leaders regarding the safeguarding of civilians in Gaza. Additionally, he emphasized the administration's ongoing efforts to advocate for increased humanitarian aid to be allowed into the besieged enclave.



“They [Israel] have also indicated that there are areas where there will be no-strike zones,” Mr Sullivan informed reporters.



“And in those zones, we do expect Israel to follow through on it. There are other areas in the south that Hamas continues to occupy with military infrastructure where targeted, precise strikes are part of Israel's ongoing military operations.”



The remarks coincide with Israel's military urging evacuations in southern Gaza, instructing Palestinian civilians to flee as Israel carried out attacks by air, land, and sea.



The death toll has reached almost 16,500 Palestinians, with the majority being civilians, and the ongoing conflict has forced the displacement of most of the territory's 2.3 million residents. The Israeli bombardments have resulted in extensive destruction, reducing large parts of the coastal enclave to rubble.



Following the expiration of a week-long temporary truce on Friday, there has been a resurgence of Israeli bombardments, resulting in numerous casualties. Additionally, sporadic rocket fire into Israel has prompted residents to seek refuge in shelters.

