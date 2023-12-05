(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Asian Convergence 2023 Unveiled in Hong Kong, Unleash the Future of Design Future through the Convergence of Asian Creativity" data-link=" Convergence 2023 Unveiled in Hong Kong, Unleash the Future of Design Future through the Convergence of Asian Creativity" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2023 - With the theme of 'Artificial Intelligence', Asian Convergence 2023 explores new opportunities and creative possibilities brought about by application of AI in reshaping traditional design approaches. This momentous event is jointly organized by The Hong Kong Federation of Design and Creative Industries (FHKDCI), The Design Alliance Asia (tDA Asia), and Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) as the lead sponsor.

The keynote presentation, 'AI Unleashed: Exploring the Frontiers of Artificial Intelligence', was attended by over 400 design practitioners and students. Distinguished speakers shared their research findings and insights on AI from different perspectives, including cultural studies, architecture, digital branding, IT, entertainment industry and education. They emphasized that while AI is reshaping the future of design, human intelligence and sensibility remain irreplaceable. Therefore they urged designers to intervene and make judgments on AI.

The exhibition 'Asian Convergence Showcase 2023 Asia's Best Design Practices' features over 30 projects from 19 Asian designers/design companies. It showcases designers' expertise of injecting Asian culture into problem-solving design practices. The Showcase is being held concurrently in Hong Kong and Zhuhai.

Mr. Freeman Lau, Chairman of the FHKDCI, stated, 'In the era of AI, It is crucial to engage in timely discussions within the design industry. We hope these discussions can generate new insights about sustainable design principles and drive exchanges, consolidating interaction among Asian countries and the Greater Bay Area to facilitate a sustainable and brilliant regional design development.'

Other exciting programmes of Asian Convergence 2023 include 'AsiaMeets 2023' and two engaging workshops hosted respectively by architect and curator Wendy Teo and designer and photographer Aik Beng Chia.

Hashtag: #AsianConvergence2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Hong Kong Federation of Design and Creative Industries (FHKDCI)