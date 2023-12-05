CPJ declares death of 61 journalists in Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) A report by the Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday revealed a grim milestone in the toll on journalists during the Israel-Gaza conflict, confirming at least 61 media professionals dead.



The breakdown includes 54 Palestinian journalists, 4 Israeli journalists, and 3 Lebanese media workers, making it the deadliest month for journalists since the CPJ began recording fatalities in 1992.



Additionally, 11 journalists were reported injured, 3 missing, and 19 arrested.



“As of December 4, CPJ’s investigations showed at least 61 journalists and media workers were among more than 16,000 killed since the war began on October 7,” CPJ said in a post on social media.



It also mentioned: “This deadly toll is coupled with harassment, detentions, and other reporting obstructions in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, and beyond.”



The organization has diligently investigated and independently confirmed all instances of journalists and media workers killed since October 7.



CPJ stated its ongoing investigation into unverified reports of additional journalists being killed, missing, detained, injured, or threatened. They are also examining cases of damage to media offices and journalists' residences.



CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator Sherif Mansour declared “that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties.”



“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats.”

