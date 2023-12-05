iCrowdNewswire Announces Next-Generation Products in AI Press Release Distribution at Hong Kong Press Release Industry and Partner Summit

(MENAFN- Editorial) Miami, Florida – December 4, 2023. iCrowdNewswire, press release industry leading innovators, announced their next-generation plans for state-of-the-art AI powered press release distribution at the November 23rd Hong Kong Summit. The Summit host shared next level planned implementations around visibility and engagement to move press release capabilities from guaranteed distribution to guaranteed engagement, highlighting their industry exclusive demand generation features.



Hector Botero, CEO and Founder of iCrowdNewswire, enthusiastically stated, "The press release distribution market is ripe for breakthrough innovations, marking the latest frontier in leveraging the unparalleled power of AI. With our next-generation plans unveiled at the Hong Kong Summit, we are committed to transforming the industry by moving beyond guaranteed distribution to guaranteed engagement."



Mr. Botero emphasized the significance of embracing new AI technologies, acknowledging the industry's evolving landscape. He added, "We believe in challenging the status quo and maximizing visibility and engagement for our industry. The future of press release distribution is intelligent, data-driven, and highly targeted."



According to iCrowdNewswire COO Sonia LaFountain, “Our state-of-the-art implementations uniquely merge corporate communications and digital marketing. The result of our methodology is unrivaled; precision demand generation tooling with guaranteed ROI enhanced reporting, accurate and actionable visibility and engagement for PR and Marketing professionals with guaranteed outcomes that meet their specific goals. We’re talking real data directly from engagement platforms that learn and adapt placement based on audience behavior.”



iCrowdNewswire shared the spotlight of the inaugural event with co-host Media Outreach (Asia) and an impressive lineup of press release distribution leaders including Medianet (Asia-Pacific), PA Media (UK) and Nexis Newswire (Global). Partners provided important insights on distribution features that resonate for customers in their regions as well as challenges to address the need for a modern experience. Amrita Sidhu, Managing Director of Medianet championed iCrowdNewswire’s efforts to adopt new AI technologies, commenting, “The six most dangerous words in business: We have always done it this way,” reminding the audience that we have an opportunity to maximize visibility and engagement for our industry.



iCrowdNewswire’s Q1 2024 launch of the new product lineup will feature tooling from Google, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and other high performance social platform’s leveraging AI demand generation capabilities to precision target audiences based on audience behaviors and predictive engagement. These capabilities pinpoint audiences with high propensity to view and engage with your release based on target audience specifications including demographics, geographics, industries and interests.

The full recap of the Hong Kong Press Release Industry and Partner Summit, can be viewed at the link: iCrowdNewswire - Hong Kong Press Release Industry Summit - AI Powered Press Release Distribution November 2023





