Three is the magic number as Nissan accelerates the switch to full electric

SUNDERLAND, UK (05 December 2023) – Nissan is charging ahead with its vision for a zero emissions future, with confirmation that all three models made at its UK plant will go 100% electric.



The announcement means the EV36Zero hub in Sunderland, Nissan’s blueprint for future

manufacturing, will consist of three electric vehicles (EVs), three gigafactories and up to

£3bn investment – great news for Nissan’s 7,000 UK employees and the 30,000 jobs supported in the UK supply chain.



Not only does the transformational project include future all-electric versions of Nissan’s flagship Qashqai and JUKE crossovers, but Nissan is also confirming that the third vehicle planned for UK production will be next-generation Nissan LEAF, the car that dared to spark the electrification of the automotive industry.



Both vehicle and battery manufacturing will be powered by the EV36Zero Microgrid, which will incorporate the wind and solar farms at Nissan and will have the capability to deliver 100% renewable electricity to Nissan and its neighbouring suppliers.



Announcing the plans to colleagues at the Sunderland plant, Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “Exciting, electric vehicles are at the heart of our plans to achieve carbon neutrality. With electric versions of our core European models on the way, we are accelerating towards a new era for Nissan, for industry and for our customers.



“The EV36Zero project puts our Sunderland plant, Britain’s biggest ever car factory, at the heart of our future vision. It means our UK team will be designing, engineering and manufacturing the vehicles of the future, driving us towards an all-electric future for Nissan in Europe.”



This announcement follows Nissan’s confirmation that all its new cars in Europe from now

will be fully electric, and that it expects its passenger car line-up in Europe to be 100% electric by 2030. It also builds on Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.







