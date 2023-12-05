Voxility Expands in Central London with a Point of Presence in AtlasEdge’s London City Data Center

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The PoP provides customers with increased energy and cost efficiency, as well as direct connectivity to other major data centers in London, including facilities in Docklands.



London, UK, 05 December 2023 – Voxility, a global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), expands its European footprint with a point of presence (PoP) located within AtlasEdge’s London City, Tier 3-built data center. Voxility’s expansion in London via this partnership with AtlasEdge, a leading Pan-European Edge data service provider, will deliver scalable and cost-effective colocation services, along with high-speed and low-latency connectivity solutions. The Voxility PoP provides direct access to more than 750 networks present at the London Internet Exchange (LINX).



Voxility’s IaaS model provides customers with rapid access to hardware, network, data center, and security services through an efficient capex-driven model. It combines the flexibility, agility, and cost-efficiency of the cloud with the security and reliability of the on-premises solutions.



“Our collaboration with AtlasEdge is a direct response to increased demand for premium IaaS solutions and allows our customers to optimize their global infrastructure, with connectivity across key local and global data centers and an energy consumption adapted to their business needs,” said Silviu Sirbu, Voxility CEO. “To support the launch of this PoP, we are offering customers same-day service delivery and the first three months free for their colocation services.”



AtlasEdge’s London City data center is located between the City of London and London Docklands, and is just 5.5 miles away from London City Airport. This cutting-edge data center holds multiple certifications, including ISO 27001 for security and ISO 14001 for environmental protection. For end-clients, the ISO 27001 global certification is particularly important as it assures that their data and sensitive information are protected in line with increasingly tough regulatory requirements. AtlasEdge’s ISO 14001 also demonstrates their commitment to environmental responsibility, part of their vision to empower a sustainable digital society by enabling infrastructure where it is needed.



“With this new collaboration, Voxility customers will now benefit from best-in-class services, seamless support and the advantages of our growing connected ecosystem,” said Daniel Thomas, SVP Sales, AtlasEdge. “We pride ourselves on our partnership-led approach and look forward to working with Voxility as we continue to build Europe’s leading edge platform.”



To mark the launch of the PoP, Voxility introduces an exclusive offer for customers to simplify and support their expansion. Starting 1st of December, Voxility offers one-day or less delivery and the first three months free for new orders placed by current and future customers for 10U, 20U and full rack colocation services.



About Voxility

Voxility provides Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) in the best interconnected datacenters in the world. With an innovative approach, our portfolio includes hardware, network equipment, internet access, colocation and security services. We serve Telcos, Datacenters, Hosting and Cloud Services Providers, Enterprises and Integrators, that are looking for custom built infrastructure, tailored support, competitive pricing and outstanding DDoS protection. Voxility network ranks in top 100 largest internet networks in the world, being directly connected to more than 1800 network peers, while the Anti-DDoS solution is used by major networks across the globe to protect them against massive attacks.



For more information, please visit



About AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is a leading European Edge data center platform with operations across 12 countries. Our distributed data center portfolio includes access to 100+ sites, allowing our customers to plan and shape their technology and network infrastructure to meet the growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance and localised solutions. AtlasEdge was formed through a joint investment by Liberty Global, a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications and an active investor in cutting-edge infrastructure, content, and technology ventures, and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. Our portfolio includes data centers in key markets across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Leeds, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, and Zurich. In February 2023, AtlasEdge successfully acquired Datacenter One, which included state-of-the-art data centers in Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, and Leverkusen.



MENAFN05122023006037013163ID1107537911